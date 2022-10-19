William Buckhead

William Houston Burkhead, 78, husband of Anne Sanford Burkhead, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.

Born June 3, 1944, in Mt. Eden, he was the son of the late Joe Riley and Mary Alice (Abrams) Burkhead.

He was a retired Kentucky Department of Transportation employee, veteran of the National Guard and was a member of the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one son, John Houston (Jennifer) Burkhead of Mt. Eden; one daughter Rebecca (Scott) Jamison of Mt. Eden; one brother, Norris (Thelma) Burkhead of Lawrenceburg; eleven grandchildren and 10