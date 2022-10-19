Titans’ Region Run Ends At Semifinals

Wesley Bird

Herald Staff

wesley@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Titans boys soccer team (11-8-3) met their match in the 12th Region semifinals losing, 0-3 to the Boyle County Rebels (17-4-2). The Rebels have been the top team in the region most of the season and were the favorites to come out of regions considering their region record is 10-1. Mercer put up a good fight, but lacked an offensive threat.

Head Coach Jeremy Carlson started the game with an experienced line up of nine seniors and two juniors. Senior Forte Bess won a goal kick at mid field and took it in to the Rebels goalie box earning a corner kick for the Titans (2′). Senior Troy Diaz-Ward took the corner, but it was cleared by Boyle.

Senior goal keeper Jase Cocanougher made his first save of the night going up high for the stop (3′). Bess went down on the other end from a recurring knee injury the last couple weeks and wasn’t able to return until the second half, but it was clear he was no where near full strength (4′). The Rebels took the lead shortly after with a corner kick that curved into the far corner of the goal (5′), 0-1.

The Rebels attack was constant with a corner kick followed by a short shot on goal that Cocanougher just got a piece off and Liam Potts cleared (8′, 13′). Two corner kicks later for Boyle, they scored again with the ball being kicked out of the box and back in behind the Mercer back line for a goal (17′), 0-2.

The shots kept coming from Boyle with one going high over the goal and Kyler Sallee blocking one in the box (22′, 24′). Mercer fouled the Rebels just outside box giving them a free kick in front of the goal. Mercer used a five man wall, but Cocanougher still had to get up to block the shot on goal (28′). Senior Ian Devensky was fouled on the Rebels end of the field leading to a Beau Brown shot on goal (29′). Freshman Jack Gammon had another look at the goal from a good outlet pass from Gavin Wilson, but his shot was caught by the Boyle keeper (31′).

