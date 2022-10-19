Learn About The Candidates At Election Forums On Oct. 24 And 25

There will be two Mercer County General Political Candidate Forums in October. The first will be held in Harrodsburg on Monday, Oct. 24, and the second in Burgin on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Both start at 6:30 p.m.

On Monday, Oct. 24, the forum will be at the Mercer County Senior High School Auditorium (1124 Moberly Road). Candidates for the following offices have been invited: Constable District 6, Harrodsburg City Commission, Magistrate District 1, Magistrate District 5, Judge Executive, Kentucky State Senate 12th District, District Court Judge and U.S. Representative District 6.

On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the second forum will be at the Burgin School Cafeteria (400 East Main Street, Burgin). Candidates for the following offices have been invited: Burgin City Council, Burgin Mayor and Magistrate District 4.

Voters may attend in person or listen on WHBN 1420 AM, 99.5 FM, online at hometownlive.net and watch on Facebook courtesy of April Ellis of the Harrodsburg Herald, who will also serve as timekeeper.

Teachers at Mercer and Burgin have each selected students to develop and ask questions to candidates for all offices, along with the moderator, Earl Motzer

Questions will be given to the students and Motzer by the local Democrat and Republican Party Chairs just prior to the start of the forums and citizens may submit questions for consideration to Neila Monroe at NVMonroe@att.net and Roxanna Parks at MercerEMS701@hotmail.com no later than Saturday, Oct. 15. No questions will be permitted from attendees and candidates at the Forum.

Sponsors for the Forums are the Harrodsburg Herald, Hometown Radio and the local Democrat and Republican Parties. Take advantage of the forums to learn more about the candidates and to vote in the 2022 General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Requests for absentee ballots must be received by Tuesday, Oct. 25. Absentee ballots must be returned by Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 6 p.m.