Holly Griffin

Holly Faith Griffin, 43, widow of Andrew Griffin, died Tuesday, Oct. 11, in Vidalia, Georgia.

Born in Lexington, she was the daughter of Dawn Baldwin Osborne and the late Billy Gene (Barbara) Tarter.

Survivors, in addition to her parents, include: two sons, Zachary Lay and Hayden Arnold, one daughter, Shelby Johnson, three brothers, Billy Ray (Kristy) Tarter, Tommy Murphy and Nick Murphy; two sisters, Kelly Tarter and Hilary Blevins; three grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.