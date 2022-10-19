Fred Purvis

Fred Alvin Purvis Jr., 74, of Campbellsville, died Tuesday Oct. 11, 2022, at the Green Hill Manor in Greensburg.

Born Oct. 29, 1947, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late Fred Sr. and Dolly (Patterson) Purvis.

He was a 1966 graduate of Harrodsburg High School, a retired teacher and coach for Taylor County High School and Campbellsville Middle School basketball teams and was a member of the Christian faith.

Survivors include: one daughter, Bethany Fulks; two grandchildren, Brylee Sprowles and Grace Fulks and several friends.