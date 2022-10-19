Corning Gets Okay To Build Warehouse

Robert Moore

Corning has received permission to build a new warehouse. On Monday, Oct. 17, the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Planning and Zoning Commission approved a development plan submitted by Corning to build a 7,200 square foot warehouse at 680 East Office Street. The property is zoned I-1 (light industrial). The warehouse will be located near the back entrance to the plant.

The planning and zoning commission unanimously approved the development plan, which includes Part of the development plan is a variance. Corning is proposing a 17-foot setback. A 75 foot setback is required.

According to planning and zoning Executive-Director Shawn Moore, the original plan encroached on a city-owned right of way which had been donated to Harrodsburg back in 1998. Last month, the city sold the land—which includes a 1.52 acre lot priced at $3,500 and a .79 acre lot priced at $2,500—back to Corning.

Approval of the development plan is contingent on Corning collecting the necessary signature from Kentucky Utilities.

On Monday, the planning and zoning commission also approved a site plan…

