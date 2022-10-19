Chad Barnett, 53, husband of Lisa Barnett, of Greenup, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Ohio.

Born February 23, 1969, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late Jerry Barnett and Barbara (Tyler) Haggard of Harrodsburg.

He was a construction worker.

Survivors, in addition to his wife and mother, include: one son, Tyler Lee Woodson (Mattison) Barnett of Greenup, one sister, Kim (Doug) Anderson of Harrodsburg; one step mother, Jean Barnett of Harrodsburg; one granddaughter; one grandson and nieces and nephews.