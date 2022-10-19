Barbra Hayden

Barbara Anne Bruner Hayden, 91, of Harrodsburg, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.

Born March 8, 1931, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Mike and Opal Burns Bruner.

She retired from Genesco after 32 years, worked in the day care of the YMCA and was a member of the Carpenters Christian Church.

Survivors include: two daughters, Sandy Lewis (Pagie) of Harrodsburg and Debbie Hayden of Danville; one son, Tony Hayden of Harrodsburg; one sister; Nancy Bruner (Howard) Wilson of Louisville; one brother, David Bruner of Burgin; three grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and friends.