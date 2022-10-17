FRED PURVIS

Fred Alvin Purvis, Jr., age 74 of Campbellsville, son of the late Fred Sr. and Dolly (Patterson) Purvis, passed away on Tuesday October 11, 2022 at the Green Hill Manor in Greensburg, KY. Born October 29, 1947 in Harrodsburg. He was a 1966 graduate of Harrodsburg High School, a retired teacher and coach for Taylor County High School and Campbellsville Middle School Basketball teams. His enjoyed sports, sports plus more sports and was a member of the Christian faith.

Survivors include a daughter: Bethany Fulks; two grandchildren: Brylee Sprowles and Grace Fulks and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be Friday, October 14, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. in the chapel of the L.R. Petty Funeral Home in Campbellsville with Rev. Freddy Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at 3 PM at the Spring Hill Cemetery Pavilion in Harrodsburg