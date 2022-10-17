Chad Barnett, 53, Greenup, KY, died Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in Ohio. Born February 23, 1969, in Harrodsburg, KY, he was the son of the late Jerry Barnett and Barbara (Tyler) Haggard, Harrodsburg. He was a Construction Worker.

Other survivors include: Wife, Lisa Barnett; Son, Tyler Lee Woodson (Mattison) Barnett of Greenup, KY; Sister, Kim (Doug) Anderson of Harrodsburg, KY; Granddaughter, Tylyn Ray Barnett of Greenup, KY; Grandson, Tatum Lee Woodson Barnett of Greenup, KY; Step Mother, Jean Barnett of Harrodsburg, KY; Mother of his Children, Lisa Barnett of Greenup, KY; Niece, Laura Ashley (Bryan) Wethington; Nephews, Jeremy VanWinkle and Jerrod Anderson. He was preceded in death by a nephew, Justin VanWinkle.

Funeral Service will be 7:00 pm, Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Ransdell Funeral Chapel, Inc. by Derek Baker and Clark Bugg. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Greenup Co., KY. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Tuesday, Ransdell Funeral Chapel, Inc..

Pallbearers: Dane Hunter, Zack Reed, Jerrod Anderson, Jeremy VanWinkle, Bryan Wethington, Doug Anderson, Scott Sheperson, David Moore, and Thomas Porter.