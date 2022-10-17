BARBARA HAYDEN

Barbara Anne Bruner Hayden was the oldest of five children born to Mike and Opal Burns Bruner on March 8, 1931. She left this earth on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at the age of 91. Barbara worked at Genesco for thirty two years. After retiring from there she took a job at the YMCA in Harrodsburg where children spanning two generations loved and respected her. Years after she left they would greet her with an affectionate hug when meeting her. She was a strong woman of faith and determination. Barbara was a member of The Carpenters Christian Church in Harrodsburg.

Barbara enjoyed quilting and left a trove of beautiful quilts that her family and others will treasure for years. She loved family trips to Gatlinburg, cooking holiday meals, shopping, socializing at yard sales and her weekly card games.

Barbara is survived by three children, daughter: Sandy Lewis (Pagie) Harrodsburg; daughter: Debbie Hayden, Danville, and son: Tony Hayden, Harrodsburg who took loving care of his mother the last years of her life. Barbara is also survived by a sister; Nancy Bruner Wilson (Howard) Louisville and a brother; David Bruner of Burgin; three grandchildren: David Tingle and Lynn and Crystal, three great grandchildren: Nikki Tingle, Austin Birchfield and Brandon Vanover and several other great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.