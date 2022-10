Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Sunny skies ruled for all three days of the Oktoberfest 2022, which ran from Friday, Sept. 30, through Sunday, Oct. 2. Visitors streamed into downtown Harrodsburg to soak up a weekend of fun, food, music and beer. Here are some pictures from the Harrodsburg Herald.

