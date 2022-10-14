| logout
Harrodsburg City Commission To Hold Public Hearing On Street Paving Oct. 17
The Harrodsburg City Commission will conduct a public hearing on Monday, Oct. 17, at 9 a.m. in the conference room at City Hall (208 South Main Street Harrodsburg).
The city commission will listen to public comments on which streets they will pave using municipal road aid funding. A tentative list of streets the city is considering paving include English Avenue, Cogar Avenue, Woodsland Drive, Litsey Avenue, Stoner Street, Carson Street and Grace Court.