Meet Your New Best Friend At The Mercer Humane Society Adoption Event Oct. 15-16

April Ellis

Herald Staff

The Mercer Humane Society is having a MEGA Adoption Event on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16, from noon to 6 p.m. at 165 Eminence Avenue. This will be a great opportunity to find a new best friend.

There are nearly 50 cats and kittens available for adoption, along with an additional 10 in foster care. While dogs under their care are kept in a separate facility, several will be brought to the Eminence location for the event.

If a business or organization would like to sponsor an adoption for a cat or dog, they can contact the Humane Society’s office at 859-734-9500. The organization holds multiple adoption events throughout the year at their office and with their community partners, Feeders Pet Supply, Southern States and the Mercer Chamber of the Commerce.

Currently, they are caring for Rocket and Titan, two dogs rescued four months after their owners abandoned them tied up without food or water, as reported by the Harrodsburg Herald and the Lexington news channels.

“Titan and Rocket are doing well under the loving care of the Mercer Humane Society and will soon be up for adoption,” said Karen Aubry, the chair of the board of directors.

If you are interested in adopting one of them, call the office at 859-734-9500 and leave a message.

The group is also caring for two German Shepherds for a U.S. military couple serving overseas and along the U.S. border. The couple were not able to find caregivers for their pets during their deployment, so the Humane Society stepped in and is now caring for the two dogs.

“It is not our practice to euthanize animals. Since we do not receive funding, we operate on donations and fundraisers,” said Aubry.

Founded over 50 years ago, the Mercer Humane Society is a non-profit 501c3 organization that depends on volunteers. Their mission is the prevention of cruelty to animals; provide programs for placing homeless animals in approved homes and to provide information within the community. They are not affiliated with nor do they receive funding from any other national, state, county or local government or shelter.

The Humane Society welcomes volunteers, fosters and donations of dog and cat food, pet beds and cat litter. For information on how to volunteer or adopt a pet call their office at 859-734-9500 and leave a message.

The group encourages pet owners to contact their vet or Critters Without Litters at 859-734-0199 for low cost spaying and neutering to prevent unwanted litters.

