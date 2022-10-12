COVID Recovery Fair Saturday Oct. 15

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

There will be a COVID-19 Recovery Fair on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Mercer County Fiscal Court parking lot (207 West Lexington Street).

The recovery fair is the brainchild of Sharon Perkins, the coordinator of the Family Resource and Youth Services Center at Burgin Independent School.

There have been 8,735 cases of COVID-19 in Mercer County with 114 deaths recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the New York Times. Across the U.S., there have been more than 96 million cases, with total deaths of more than 1 million, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, Perkins said the impact the disease has left on the nation goes beyond statistics. The aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic has left many people in Mercer County and all over the world feeling isolated, anxious, overwhelmed, vulnerable and sometimes unemployed, she said.

“To address these issues, I have received a grant enabling my office to coordinate a COVID Recovery Fair,” Perkins said.

The event is designed to address the four main areas of greatest post-pandemic need: employability, physical health, mental health and basic needs. Many agencies will help people find services, including the Kentucky Careers Center, Goodwill Industries, Mercer Transformation, Mercer County Association for Substance Abuse Policy (ASAP), Blue Grass Community Action, the Christian Life Center, Chloe’s Petals for Hope, New Vista and more. In addition, a job fair sponsored by the Kentucky Careers Center featuring area employers will be held in conjunction with the event.

Perkins said there will also be door prizes and food trucks, music and more.

“Come celebrate not just surviving COVID but overcoming it,” Perkins said. “See you there.”

