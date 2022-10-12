Burgin Bass Team Has Big Day At Lake Cumberland

Wesley Bird

Herald Staff

wesley@harrodsburgherald.com

The Burgin Bulldog Bass fishing team and coaches Josh Waggener and Brandon Short had a great outing at the tenth annual Bradley Roy Open at the Halcomb Landing on Lake Cumberland Saturday, Oct. 8.

The Bulldogs had three boats in the competition and two finished top 10 with Abigail and Hayden Short placing seventh overall followed by Justin Waggener and Eli Pauley who placed ninth. Mason Singleton and Ethan Tatum placed fortieth for the Bulldogs. The top two finishers of the event qualified for the 2023 High School National Championship

The Shorts added to their great season which already includes a top 10 finish and they took first place in the George Rogers Clark Bass Nation Trail at Lake Cumberland on Oct. 1. They finished the day with five fish weighing in at 10.63 pounds to win new rods, a plague and a $50,000 scholarship offer from Kentucky Christian University. At the Bradley Roy Open, the Shorts caught five fish with a total weight of 8.25 pounds.

