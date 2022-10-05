Devine’s Remains One Of The Best In Nation

Local Pumpkin Patches Are Ready For The Fall

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

Devine’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch has been named one of the top corn mazes in the country yet again.

The family owned and operated agricultural tourist attraction was one of 20 corn mazes selected from more than 500 across the country by editors at USA Today and a panel of experts. The selections were based on the quality of the maze and the variety of activities on offer. Last year Devine’s was the winner. This year they finished second.

“We’re excited to be doing it again,” said Jason Devine. His family started the corn maze 15 years ago at the historic James McAfee farm. In addition to the 10 acre corn maze and pumpkin patch, the farm also offers an array of activities, including wagon rides, paint ball, zip line racers and a petting zoo.

Devine’s Farm and Corn Maze is located at 623 Talmage Mayo Road. Admission is $10 for ages 3–12, $12 for ages 13 and up and free for ages two and under. Admission includes a free pumpkin, the 10 acre corn maze, wagon rides, critter petting, zip track and more. The zip line racer is $10 extra. Devine’s is open Fridays from 6 to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. The Field of Horror will be open this year on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29. For complete hours and information, visit devinescornmaze.com or call 859-613-5066.

There is also the pumpkin patch at Daynabook Greenhouse, which is open daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Monday, Oct. 31.

Daynabook Greenhouse and Pumpkin Patch is located at 135 Dunn Lane. Admission is $12 for ages 3 and up and includes playgrounds, corn maze, petting zoo, pumpkin patch, kid ziplines, bounce houses, wagon ride and complimentary pumpkin. The tower zipline, train ride, super slide, are available at additional cost on weekends only.

To learn more, call 859-734-7863 or visit daynabrookfarm.com.

