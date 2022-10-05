Blood Drive On Friday, Oct. 14, At Lions Park Community Center

The Kentucky Blood Center, which serves more than 70 hospitals in Kentucky, is calling on donors this fall to step up and boost the blood supply. The organization is hosting a blood drive on Friday, Oct. 14, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Lions Park Community Center (133 Factory Street).

Kentucky Blood Center is coming off a traditionally slow time of the year for donations. The organization has been operating on a day-or-less supply for several blood types for much of the summer, putting local patients at risk.

When donors give with Kentucky Blood Center, their donation goes directly to patients in the commonwealth to aid with cancer treatments, premature births, surgeries, car accidents and more. The demand for blood is greater than ever with someone in the U.S. needing a transfusion every two seconds.

Donors who give at the blood drive below will receive a fall-themed T-shirt.

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

Celebrating 55 years of saving lives in Kentucky, the Kentucky Blood Center is the largest independent, full-service, nonprofit blood center in Kentucky. Licensed by the FDA, the organization’s sole purpose is to collect, process and distribute blood for patients in the commonwealth. The Kentucky Blood Center provides services in 90 counties and has donor centers in Lexington, Louisville, Frankfort, Pikeville, Somerset and the Tri-County area (Corbin).

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800-775-2522.

Mercer County Blood Drive

Friday, Oct. 14

10:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Lions Park Community Center

133 Factory Street, Harrodsburg, KY 40330