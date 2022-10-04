Patricia Forrester

Patricia Jean Forrester, 80, of Harrodsburg, wife of Jim Forrester, died Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at her home.

Born May 14, 1942, in Tacoma, Wash., she was the daughter of the late Robert and Evelyn (Sias) Ellis.

She was a graduate of Yelm High School in Yelm, Wash., attended the Cecil Business College in Tacoma, owned multiple businesses with her husband, and was a member of the Yelm Community United Methodist Church in Yelm, Wash.

Survivors, in addition to her husband, include: one daughter, Lani (Mark) Fullerton of Harrodsburg; one sister, Linda (Harvey) VanDenElzen of Washington; one grandchild and two great-grandchildren.