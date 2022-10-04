Martha Doolin

Martha Lear Sherrow Doolin, 98, widow of James Luther Doolin, died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at her residence.

Born April 16, 1924, in Garrard County, she was the daughter of the late John Wagner and Sara Dora Graham Sherrow.

She was a retired nursing aide from Central Baptist Hospital and Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center and was also a member of New Testament Baptist Church in Norwood, Ohio.

Survivors include: one son, Jesse Ronald (Wilma Jean) Doolin of Harrodsburg; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.