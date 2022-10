Kim Eugene Swiger, 71, of Harrodsburg, husband of Diane L. VanDunk Swiger, died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

Born June 18, 1951, in Morgantown, WV, he was the and Shirley (Hurd) Swiger.

He was a retired professional groundskeeper for golfing and baseball venues.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one son, Michael Hanek; two brothers, John Wallace Swiger and Norman Swiger; one sister, Debra Donella and three grandchildren.