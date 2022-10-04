Jeremy Thornton

Jeremy Grant Thornton, 47, died Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Hustonville.

Born Oct. 9, 1974, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of Walter (Debbie) Thornton and Carolyn (Rick Ward) Thornton.

He enjoyed landscaping, hunting, fishing and working on old cars.

Survivors, in addition to his parents, include: fiancée, Rhonda Morrison of Hustonville; one son, Noah Thornton of Harrodsburg; one daughter, Montana Thornton of Harrodsburg; one step brother, Eric Board of Stanford; one sister, Crystal (Ernie) Arnett, a special friend, Ryver Hines and several aunts, uncles and cousins.