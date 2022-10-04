James Baker

James Allen Baker, 57, husband of Diana Cooley Baker, of Harrodsburg, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 at the James B Haggin Memorial Ephraim McDowell Hospital.

Born Feb. 28, 1965, in Mercer County, he was the son of Wanda Lyons Coslow of Harrodsburg and the late Jim Baker.

He was the technician in charge (diesel mechanic) for Worldwide Equipment and a member of the Dry Branch Baptist Church.

Survivors, in addition to his wife and mother include: one son, James Edward Baker of Harrodsburg; one daughter, Tabitha Lynn (Wes Bjornsson) Baker of Harrodsburg and one brother, Earl Baker of Danville.