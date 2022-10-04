Harvey Voris

Harvey Ray Voris, 70, husband of Brenda Cox Voris, died Sunday, Sept. 24, 2022, at his home.

Born March 16, 1952, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late Stanley (Pete) and Mary Elizabeth (Collier) Voris.

He was a US Navy veteran of the Vietnam War and was a quality technician at Corning Inc.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one son, Bryan (Kelly) Voris of Lancaster; one daughter, Carol (Billy-Dan) Bottom of Harrodsburg; one brother, Mike (Tina) Voris of Mackville; six grandchildren; two step grandchildren and two step great-grandchildren.