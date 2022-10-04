Donald Oneal Tyler Jr., 69, of Salvisa, widow of Vicki Shifflett Tyler, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

Born April 11, 1953, in Owenton, he was the son of the late Donald Tyler Sr. and Betty (Brock) Tyler.

He was a self employed brick mason and a member of the Clay Lick Baptist Church.

Survivors include: two sons, Jason Tyler and David Tyler; daughter, Angela Tyler all of Salvisa; two sisters, Linda (Bobby) Hardin of Salvisa and Donna (Ernie) Bostic of Lawrenceburg and four grandchildren.