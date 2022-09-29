Harrodsburg’s Getting Ready For Oktoberfest 2022

The offices at Harrodsburg City Hall will be close early, at noon on Friday, Sept. 30 for the Oktoberfest weekend.

Preparations are already under for this huge event which organizers hope will draw more than 15,000 people to downtown Harrodsburg over the weekend.

Lexington Street at the intersection with Main Street is closed. South Main street is closed all the way past the Mercer County Judicial Center. The streets will remain closed through the evening of Sunday, Oct. 2.