Weekender For Sept. 29–Oct. 6: Oktoberfest, Yoga Festival And More

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Oktoberfest is here. The sixth annual event returns to downtown Harrodsburg this week with a second stage and a Kids Zone at Harrodsburg Baptist Church. The free festival kicks off Friday, Sept. 30, at 4 p.m.

Billed by the Harrodsburg First Main Street Program as the biggest Oktoberfest celebration in Central Kentucky­, Oktoberfest will feature local food vendors and restaurants serving up traditional German fare and festival style treats, more than 20 beers on tap, artists and vendors on the street and free family fun in Kinderland Inflatable Park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

And that’s on top of more than two dozen live musical acts, with Brother Maven­—an American rock and soul band from Nashville, Tennessee—­headlining Friday, the ’80s tribute band Rock of Ages headlining Saturday and Berea-based blues band the Messina Brothers scheduled to close out the festival on Sunday.

There will be a lot of local favorites in the lineup this year, including Mike Archer on Friday and the Five Below Band, LBP Country, the 190 Proof Bluegrass Band and Bigg Sugg and the Jazz Funkerss on Saturday.

The Kids Zone at Harrodsburg Baptist Church from 5–8 p.m. on Friday. They’re providing a secure check-in location with background checked volunteers where kids can play games, snack, and hear Miss Kentucky read children’s books.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, starting at 4 p.m., CAFCA Cares will host a corn hole tournament hosted with cash prize.

In addition, there will be food trucks, including local favorites such as Bee’z Street Eats, HogTown Barbecue Social Eatery, High Mountain BBQ and Triple J&C BBQ, among many others. Local groups such as the Harrodsburg Lion’s Club will be selling brats while the Knights of Columbus will be selling sugar waffles.

Transport on Demand is also available. Call ahead to book a safe driver to and from the event. Call 859-396-6459.

MYPATH to Roots Yoga Festival at Terrapin Hill Farm (7695 Mackville Road). The four day festival kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 29, and runs all weekend long.

Look out for wizards, elves and nasty hobbitses at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill this weekend. A Long Expected Party, the semi-annual Lord of the Rings convention hosted by Harrodsburg’s own Mr. Bilbo Baggins—better known as Tim White­—happens this weekend. While most events are booked up and reserved for the participants, you might still find yoursel in a Tolkienesque adventure with the future of the Shire or all of Middle Earth at stake. But if Mr. Baggins asks you to hold onto a hot ring for him, don’t do it! For more information, check out alep-ky.us.

Check out the dinosaurs and fossils of other mega fauna on display at the Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). The library is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 859-734-3680 or visit mcpl.info.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Sept. 29

• Teen Thursday At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Teens invited to hang out, play games and enjoy a variety of activities. Harrodsburg eSports is bringing Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros. 3:30–5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcpl.info.

• MYPATH to Roots Yoga Festival at Terrapin Hill Farm (7695 Mackville Road). The four day festival features over 30 class offerings by qualified instructors as well as live music, food-to-table meals, camping and vendors. Tickets: $190 for all four days. Full schedule at mypathfest.com.

• Live music by Chayce Abrams and dining by Bluegrass Foods at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday, Sept. 30

• MYPATH to Roots Yoga Festival at Terrapin Hill Farm (7695 Mackville Road). The four day festival features over 30 class offerings by qualified instructors as well as live music, food-to-table meals, camping and vendors. Tickets: $190 for all four days. Full schedule at mypathfest.com.

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcpl.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children ages 3-5. Call the library to reserve your spot. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcpl.info.

• Sixth Annual Oktoberfest in downtown Harrodsburg. Live entertainment with Mike Archer, Ox-Eyed Daisises, Michael Fly and the Sounds, Rob Dread KMA, the Twiggenburys, Vanguard, Eight Daze Sober and Brother Maven. Starts 4 p.m. oktoberfestharrodsburg.com or Facebook @Oktoberfest Harrodsburg 2022.

• Spirit Strolls at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). A “spirited” program, with lantern light tours starting at the 1839 Trustees’ Office and along the historic turnpike, finally ending at the 1811 Shaker Cemetery. Recommended for ages 12 and up. All minors must be accompanied by an adult. Meet outside the Trustees’ Office 15 minutes before the program, which starts at 5:30 and 7 p.m. $10 for season pass holder, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Hayrides at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Tickets: $5 for ages 6 and up, free up to age 5. Adult supervision required for all children under the age of 16. Tickets available for purchase day of visit at the Welcome Center. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Chris Weiss at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Outdoor dining, drinks and specialty cocktails around the fire pit. No admission required. Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @The Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

• Karaoke hosted by John Tyler at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 8–11 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

Saturday, Oct. 1

• MYPATH to Roots Yoga Festival at Terrapin Hill Farm (7695 Mackville Road). The four day festival features over 30 class offerings by qualified instructors as well as live music, food-to-table meals, camping and vendors. Tickets: $190 for all four days. For full schedule, visit mypathfest.com.

• Mercer County Farmers Market at the Stables (560 Linden Avenue). 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Oktobreakfast at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Enjoy coffee, pastries and breakfast goodies during recipe demonstrations by Mercer County Cooperative Extension agents with samples and recipe cards. 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcpl.info.

• Sixth Annual Oktoberfest in downtown Harrodsburg. Live entertainment with Five Below Band, Mitch Barrett, Keith Williams Music, Paul Groves, Carrie and Taylor, LBP Country, the Wallace Sisters, Mom’s Mad, 190 Proof Bluegrass Band, cAnde Girl, Bigg Sugg and the Jazz Funkers and Rock of Ages. Starts 10 a.m. oktoberfestharrodsburg.com or Facebook @Oktoberfest Harrodsburg 2022.

• Herbs For Home And Health at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Workshop includes discussion and demonstration of the basic steps for making environmentally green cleaners, teas and more. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. $45 for annual passholders, $50 for everyone else. For guests ages 14 and up. Ages under 18 must be accompanied by a paying adult. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Palisades Paddle at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Canoe Kentucky guided adventure along Kentucky and Dix Rivers. Includes sack lunch. For guests ages 12 and up. Ages 12-17 must be accompanied by a paying adult. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Canoe rental, $60 per person; kayak rental, $70 per person; bring own canoe, $55 per person; bring own kayak, $55 per person. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Monarch Butterfly Tagging at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Easy hike while learning how wildflowers serve as an important habitat for butterflies and other essential pollinators. Help tag monarchs to track and monitor their annual migration. Recommended for ages 5 and up. If under 18, guests must be accompanied by a paying adult. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. $30 for annual passholders, $35 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Shane White at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Spirit Strolls at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). A “spirited” program, with lantern light tours starting at the 1839 Trustees’ Office and along the historic turnpike, finally ending at the 1811 Shaker Cemetery. Recommended for ages 12 and up, and all minors must be accompanied by an adult. Meet outside the Trustees’ Office 15 minutes before the program, which starts at 5:30 and 7 p.m. $10 for season pass holder, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Hayrides at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Tickets: $5 for ages 6 and up, free up to age 5. Adult supervision required for all children under the age of 16. Tickets available for purchase day of visit at the Welcome Center. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• LBP Country at Cummins Ferry RV Park (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). Starts 7 p.m. 859-865-2003 or Facebook @Cummins Ferry RV Park.

• Karaoke hosted by John Tyler at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 8–11 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

Sunday, Oct. 2

• MYPATH to Roots Yoga Festival at Terrapin Hill Farm (7695 Mackville Road). The four day festival features over 30 class offerings by qualified instructors as well as live music, food-to-table meals, camping and vendors. Tickets: $190 for all four days. Full schedule at mypathfest.com.

• Sixth Annual Oktoberfest in downtown Harrodsburg. Live entertainment with Fletcher Stone, Pour Decision, Jack Smith and the Messina Bros. Band. Starts at noon. oktoberfestharrodsburg.com or Facebook @Oktoberfest Harrodsburg 2022.

• Trivia and food at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

• Fire Safety House and Fire Truck Visit at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Visit with the Mercer County Fire Department and tour the fire house during Fire Prevention Safety Month Celebration. A fire truck will also be on site. 9:15 a.m. to noon. 859-734-3680 or mcpl.info.

• Creepy Doll Class at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Make your very own Creepy Doll. Everything supplied to make a one of a kind Halloween Doll. All dolls will have a white base coat and dyed clothes. Cost: $15 per doll. Limited amount available. Reservations recommended. Starts 5:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Story Time for children ages 3-5. Please call to reserve your spot. Starts 10 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcpl.info.

• Mercer County Farmers Market at the Stables (560 Linden Avenue). Starts 2 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Farmers Market.

Thursday, Oct. 6

• Teen Thursday At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Teens invited to hang out, play games and enjoy a variety of activities. Harrodsburg eSports is bringing Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros. 3:30–5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcpl.info.

• Live music and dining at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live music at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @The Vault.

Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.