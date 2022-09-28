Centurions Spoil Mercer’s Homecoming Night

Wesley Bird

Herald Staff

wesley@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Titans football team (2-4) lost, 7-51, to district powerhouse Christian Academy of Louisville (CAL) in the Horn Home Improvement Homecoming game Friday, Sept. 23. The undefeated Centurions (6-0) were the favorites entering the game, but the Titans did themselves no favors turning the ball over three times and giving up a special teams touchdown in the first half.

Mercer began the game with the ball and quarterback Thaddeus Mays was sacked on the first play leading to a punt for the Titans. The Centurions started their first offensive drive on their own 47 yard line and picked up 33 yards on a run that bounced outside. Mercer’s defense stopped CAL the next three plays with senior linebacker Andrew Sheperson making a good tackle in the back field and the Centurions dropping a pass on third down. CAL’s 20 yard field goal was good to take the lead, 0-3.

The Titans picked up a first down behind Denim Griffieth earning a tough six yards between the tackles and freshman Ashton Drakeford catching a six yard pass. Griffieth picked up another first down on the ground, but Mays was strip sacked which the Centurions returned for a touchdown, 0-10.

Mercer’s offense went three and out sending out the punt team. Jase Cocanougher dropped the snap giving CAL a chance to tip the punt and run it in for another touchdown, 0-17. The Titans next snap on offense was a fumble from Griffieth giving the Centurions the ball on Mercer’s 22 yard line. CAL scored on the next play with a 20 yard catch and run giving them their first offensive touchdown, 0-24.

Find out what happened next in this week’s issue of the Harrodsburg Herald. Click here to subscribe.