Virginia Wilcher Gray, 98, of Nashville, Tenn. and formerly of Harrodsburg, widow of James E. Gray, died Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.

She was a member of Harrodsburg Baptist Church.

Survivors include: oneson, Larry Gray; one sister, Orene Gibson; four grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were held Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Danville Memorial Gardens.