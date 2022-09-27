Renee Bradshaw, 50, of Harrodsburg died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at her residence.

Born June 21, 1973, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of Theresa Marcum Sparks of Harrodsburg and the late Jerry Gullett.

She worked as a waitress at Bob Evans in Lexington, had attended the Ebenezer Church of Christ.

Survivors, in addition to her mother, include: two sons, Jeffrey Bradshaw of Georgetown and Marcus Wayne Sosa of Lexington; one daughter, Heather Bradshaw of Harrodsburg; two brothers, Jerry Michael Gullett of Lawrenceburg and James Douglas Gullett of Harrodsburg; two step sisters, Tonya Francis and Jennifer Dunn of Harrodsburg; one half sister, Stephanie Gullett of Harrodsburg and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two half sisters, Julie Lambert and Mary Ramirez.