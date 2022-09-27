Greta Florio

Greta J. Florio, 88, of Harrodsburg, widow of Vincent N. Florio, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Harrodsburg Health & Rehabilitation.

Born Oct. 6, 1933, in Cow Creek, she was the daughter of the late Robert Taylor Robert and the late Myrtle (Bowling) Taylor.

She was a retired accountant for England & Hensley CPA’s.

Survivors include: one daughter, Sharon (Johnnie) Burgess of Lawrenceburg; one sister, Janice Collins; two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Fama Smith.

The family has chosen cremation and there are no services planned at this time