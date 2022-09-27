Glenda Barrett

Glenda Gail Barrett, 83, of Harrodsburg, widow of Judson H. Barrett, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in her home.

Born March 7, 1939, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of Raymond (Bobby) Devine and Mayble (Taylor) Devine.

She was in retail, was the former owner of Swirly Top Restaurant, volunteered at the James B. Haggin Hospital and was also a member of Harrodsburg Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include: one sister, Barbara (Herbert) Cox of Harrodsburg; one son, James Arden Pike of Harrodsburg; two daughters, Tina (Dale) Davis and Robin (Jim) Sevier both of Harrodsburg; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death one grandson, Jamesmark Darren Pike.