David Cornelius

David Lee Cornelius, Ph.D. died after an extended illness at Providence Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Wash. on Sept. 21, 2022.

Born in Harrodsburg on April 9, 1945, he was the son of James Wilson Cornelius and Sarah Susan Cornelius.

He is survived by his husband, Fredrick A. Montgomery. Two of his five siblings also survive him: Mrs. Bill Cooper (Marie) of Harrodsburg and Mr. Fred Cornelius of Murray.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings: James Wilson Cornelius, Jr., Clarence William Cornelius, and his twin sister Donna Elliott.