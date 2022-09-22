Weekender For Sept. 22–29: ’39 Steps,’ Harvest Festival, Yoga Festival And More

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The 2022 Harvest Fest happens at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road) on Saturday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. You and your family are invited to celebrate all things fall. Help process sorghum and press apples for cider. Take a hayride, paint a pumpkin, climb haystacks, ride a pony and play in the hay maze. Shop for honey, breads and jams at the Harvest Market. Enjoy craft demonstrations, festival games. live music, an outdoor bar and a variety of food trucks. Harvest Fest is included in general admission. For more information, check the listings below.

Ragged Edge Community Theatre’s production Alfred Hitchcock’s classic spy thriller “The 39 Steps” continues this weekend with showings at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, and Saturday, Sept. 24, with a matinee on Sunday, Sept. 25, starting at 3 p.m. In this comedic thriller, a cast of four portray several dozen characters in a manhunt that stretches from London to the highlands of Scotland. Tickets can be purchased at www.raggededgetheatre.org or by calling 859-734-2389.

Check out the dinosaurs and fossils of other mega fauna on display at the Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). The library is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 859-734-3680 or visit mcpl.info.

Everything leads up to Oktoberfest, which starts Friday, Sept. 30. But don’t forget the MYPATH to Roots Yoga Festival at Terrapin Hill Farm (7695 Mackville Road). The four day festival kicks off Thursday, Sept. 29.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, Sept. 22

• Teen Thursday At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Teens

invited to hang out, play games and enjoy a variety of activities. Harrodsburg eSports is bringing Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros. 3:30–5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcpl.info.

• Live music by Carrie Ann McDonald and dining by Bee’z at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live music at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @The Vault.

Friday, Sept. 23

• Toddler Tales Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children 18 months to 2 years old. Call to sign up. Starts 9:30 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcpl.info.

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). For children ages 3-5. Call the library to reserve your spot. Starts 1 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcpl.info.

• Spirit Strolls at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). A “spirited” program, with lantern light tours starting at the 1839 Trustees’ Office and along the historic turnpike, finally ending at the 1811 Shaker Cemetery. Recommended for ages 12 and up. All minors must be accompanied by an adult. Meet outside the Trustees’ Office 15 minutes before the program, which starts at 5:30 and 7 p.m. $10 for season pass holder, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Hayrides at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Tickets: $5 for ages 6 and up, free up to age 5. Adult supervision required for all children under the age of 16. Tickets available for purchase day of visit at the Welcome Center. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Be Square at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Outdoor dining, drinks and specialty cocktails around the fire pit. No admission required. Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Friday Family Flicks: “Dora And The Lost City Of Gold” at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Dora, a teenage explorer, leads her friends on an adventure to save her parents. Starts 7 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcpl.info.

• Live drama: “The 39 Steps” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Four perform production of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic spy thriller Starts 7 p.m. Tickets: $12. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook @Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @The Vault.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook @Rock Haven.

• Night Hike: Fall Equinox at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). A gentle hike through the prairie and forest at night while learning about some of the mysteries and curiosities of the universe. Starts 7:30 p.m. $15 for annual passholders, $20 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

Saturday, Sept. 24

• Mercer County Farmers Market at the Stables (560 Linden Avenue). 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Mercer County Farm Thangs Swap Meet at Southern States (1027 North College Street). Poultry, small animal and farm goods. 8 a.m. to noon. 859-613-2297 or Facebook @Southern States Harrodsburg.

• Blessing of the Animals at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Bring your pet or a picture of your pet to the Osage Orange for blessings offered by the United Presbyterian Church and St. Philip’s Episcopal Church. Starts 11 a.m. Nancy Hill 859-613-1903.

• Harvest Festival at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Fall kick off the harvest season with a down-home celebration for the entire family with hayrides, pumpkin painting, haystack climbing, pony rides, hay maze, live music, food trucks and more.Harvest Fest is included in general admission. Annual passholders receive free admission. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Featuring Warren Byrom starting at 11:30 a.m., Scott Miller starting at 2 p.m. and Carrie Johnson starting at 5:30 p.m. Extra performances part of Harvest Fest. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Board Together: Board Games For Adults at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). An afternoon of modern board games with fellow gamers. Games and snacks provided. Starts 2 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcpl.info.

• Paranormal Night/Pagan Meet Up at Storm Crow Curiosities (124 South Main Street). Swap ghost stories and weird experiences. Starts 4 p.m. Facebook @Storm Crow Curiosities.

• Spirit Strolls at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). A “spirited” program, with lantern light tours starting at the 1839 Trustees’ Office and along the historic turnpike, finally ending at the 1811 Shaker Cemetery. Recommended for ages 12 and up, and all minors must be accompanied by an adult. Meet outside the Trustees’ Office 15 minutes before the program, which starts at 5:30 and 7 p.m. $10 for season pass holder, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Hayrides at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Tickets: $5 for ages 6 and up, free up to age 5. Adult supervision required for all children under the age of 16. Tickets available for purchase day of visit at the Welcome Center. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live drama: “The 39 Steps” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Four perform production of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic spy thriller Starts 7 p.m. Tickets: $12. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

• DJ at Cummins Ferry RV Park (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). Starts 7 p.m. 859-865-2003 or Facebook @Cummins Ferry RV Park.

• Live music at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @The Vault.

Sunday, Sept. 25

• Harvest Festival at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Harvest Fest is included in general admission. Annual passholders receive free admission. 10 a.m.–4 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live music at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Featuring the Lylak Band starting at 11:30 a.m. and Scott Miller starting at 2 p.m. Extra performances part of Harvest Fest. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live drama: “The 39 Steps” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Four perform production of Alfred Hitchcock’s classic spy thriller Matinee starts 3 p.m. Tickets: $12. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

• Trivia and food at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

Wednesday, Sept. 27

• Preschool Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Story Time for children ages 3-5. Please call to reserve your spot. Starts 10 a.m. 859-734-3680 or mcpl.info.

• Mercer County Farmers Market at the Stables (560 Linden Avenue). Starts 2 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook @Mercer County Farmers Market.

Thursday, Sept. 29

• Teen Thursday At Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Teens invited to hang out, play games and enjoy a variety of activities. Harrodsburg eSports is bringing Nintendo Switch and Super Smash Bros. 3:30–5 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcpl.info.

• MYPATH to Roots Yoga Festival at Terrapin Hill Farm (7695 Mackville Road). The four day festival features over 30 class offerings by qualified instructors as well as live music, food-to-table meals, camping and vendors. Tickets: $190 for all four days. For full schedule, visit mypathfest.com.

• Live music by Chayce Abrams and dining by Bluegrass Foods at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook @Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live music at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook @The Vault.

