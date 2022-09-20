Tina Jenkins

Tina Louise Jenkins, 66, of Harrodsburg, widow of Richard Anthony Jenkins, died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at University of Kentucky Bluegrass Care Center in Lexington.

Born Nov. 28, 1955, in Fairbanks, AK, she was the daughter of Merle (Simpson) Ziegler and the late Darwin Dale Ziegler.

She graduated from Moline High School in Illinois, was a factory worker at Timberland in Danville and was a member of the Christian faith.

Survivors, in addition to her mother, include: one daughter, Erin Marie Burton of Harrodsburg; three brothers, Jay Allen Ziegler, and Dale Ziegler both of Harrodsburg and Eric Troy (Erin) May of AL; three grandchildren; and one goddaughter.