Thomas Reynolds

Thomas W. Reynolds, 71, husband of Janie Gabhart Reynolds, of Harrodsburg, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

Born April 15, 1951, in Mercer County, he was the son of Cornell Mobley Reynolds of Harrodsburg and the late Hyman Reynolds.

He was a senior buyer for Whirlpool Panasonic and was a member of the Berea Christian Church.

Survivors, in addition to his wife and mother, include: two sons, Christopher (Kim) Reynolds of Harrodsburg and Andrew (Tammy) Reynolds of Jamestown; one daughter, Melissa Royston of Danville; two brothers, Michael (Marie) Reynolds of Bushtown and Gene (Debra) Reynolds of Lancaster; one mother-in-law, Mary Elizabeth “Libby” Doyle; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.