Ralph Bays Sr., 82, widower of Anna Marie Huff Bays and Ida Bays, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Danville.

Born May 19, 1940 in Flat Lick, he was the son of the late Jackie and Pheobe Bays.

He retired from the Danville Advocate Messenger

Survivors include: two sons, Ralph (Regina) Bays, Jr. of Danville and Ronnie Angel of Tennessee; six daughters, Rosie (Mike) Vaughn of Harrodsburg, Mary Baker of Danville, Jessica Neal of Parksville, Anne (Victor) Cortes of Harrodsburg, Bailey Bays of Parksville, Kailey Bays of Parksville, 31 grandchildren and 62 great-grandchildren.