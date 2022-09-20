Martha Moore

Martha Jane Phillips Moore, 82, widow of Tebbs Shewmaker Moore, formerly of Harrodsburg, died Sept. 18, 2022, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Born Nov. 30, 1939, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late William Hartford Phillips and Marie Cotton Phillips.

She was a Harrodsburg High School graduate, University of Kentucky graduate with a History degree and served as treasurer of her sorority, Kappa Alpha Theta, member of the Harrodsburg Historical Society and member of the Harrodsburg Christian Church.

Survivors include: one son, James Hartford (Shauna) Moore of Cincinnati, Ohio and Naples, Fla.; one daughter, Elizabeth Anne Moore (Steve) Hammelrath of Cincinnati, Ohio; one brother, William Thomas (Jane) Phillips of Lexington; three sisters-in-law, Marie Moore (Nelson) Copeland of Lexington, Jamie Moore VanArsdall of Anacortes, Wash. and Dixie Moore of Cincinnati, Ohio; four grandchildren and one niece.