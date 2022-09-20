Golden Gillespie

Golden Jewel Graves Gillespie, 91, widow of Camilus Gillespie Jr., died Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

Born Aug. 1, 1931, in Washington County, she was the daughter of the late Mann Graves and Flora Mae Goode Graves.

She worked at Cowden Manufacturing of Springfield, was a homemaker and was a member of the Ellers Memorial Baptist Church.

Survivors include: two sons, David Allan Gillespie and Steven Craig Gillespie of Harrodsburg; two brothers, William (Norma) Graves of Perryville and Bobby Lynn Graves of Springfield; two sisters, Anna Jane Smith Corbett of Lebanon and Evelyn Smith of Springfield; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.