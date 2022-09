Dennis McWilliams, 78, of Richmond, widower of Jenny Peavler McWilliams, died Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at Norton Hospital in Louisville.

Born June 4, 1944, in Jeffersonville, Ind., he was the son of the late Robert McWilliams and Iris McCleary McWilliams.

He was a retired accident reconstruction specialist, and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Survivors include: one daughter, Laura McWilliams; one brother, Jerry McWilliams and one sister, Gail McWilliams.