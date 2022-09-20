Anthony Britton

Anthony Shane Britton, 53, died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born July 1, 1969, in Lancaster, he was the son of Simonetta and the late John Matthew Britton.

He was employed by Foster Supply.

Survivors, in addition to his mother, include: two daughters, Tonya (Josh) Savage of Danville and Shelby Shae Britton of Florida; one brother, Richard (Sara) Adams of Nicholasville; two sisters, Tina Brown of Crab Orchard and Tavena (Mike) Ransdell of Salvisa and several nephews and great nieces.