Burgin Blood Drive On Monday, Sept. 26

All Donations Help Burgin Independent Earn Scholarships For Seniors

The Kentucky Blood Center will hold a blood drive on Monday, Sept. 26, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Burgin Independent School (440 East Main Street, Burgin). All blood donations help Burgin Independent earn scholarships for seniors.

While walk-ins are welcome, appointments are preferred. Drive details are subject to change. Please check with kybloodcenter.org prior to donating. Donors with appointments will be notified of any changes.

The Kentucky Blood Center serves more than 70 hospitals in Kentucky. Coming off a traditionally slow time of the year for donations. the blood center has been operating on a day-or-less supply for several blood types for much of the summer, putting local patients at risk.

Donation go directly to patients in Kentucky to aid with cancer treatments, premature births, surgeries, car accidents and more. The demand for blood is greater than ever with someone in the U.S. needing a transfusion every two seconds.

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800-775-2522.

Celebrating 55 years of saving lives, the Kentucky Blood Center is the largest independent, full-service, nonprofit blood center in Kentucky. Licensed by the FDA, the in Kentucky Blood Ccenter provides services in 90 Kentucky counties and has donor centers in Lexington, Louisville, Frankfort, Pikeville, Somerset and the Tri-County area (Corbin).

Community Blood Drive by the Kentucky Blood Center. Monday, Sept. 26, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Burgin Independent School (440 East Main Street, Burgin).