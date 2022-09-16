In Pictures: Friday Night On Main Sept. 9, 2022

Friday Night On Main

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Harrodsburg First Main Street Program hosted the last Friday Night On Main of the year on Friday, Sept. 9 at Olde Towne Park in downtown Harrodsburg, featuring music, food, shopping and fun. The Harrodsburg Herald was there to take pictures.

Harrodsburg First will host Oktoberfest, featuring three days of live music, beer, food, and more, in downtown Harrodsburg from Friday, Sept. 30, through Sunday, Oct. 2.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, they will host the Night of the Great Pumpkin downtown, teaming up with Cruz on Chiles to give kids a safe place to trick or treat.

For more information, visit downtownharrodsburg.com.