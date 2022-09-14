Seniors Power Mercer Volleyball’s Win Over Bulldogs

April Ellis

Herald Staff

The Mercer County Titans volleyball team (10-5) faced off against hometown rival the Burgin Bulldogs (1-10) for their senior night festivities. The Titans won in three straight matches 25-9, 25-16 and 25-14. Mercer celebrated their six seniors; Madisyn Griffin, Avery Robinson, Jai Maria Piazza, Kallise Gammon, Taylor Murphy and Jamesyn White on and off the court letting them play the majority of the game.

Burgin put the first points up on the board, but senior White took quick control of the game with back to back kills. She then extended Mercer’s lead from the service line, 9-4.

Mercer mixed it up at the net with hits and dinks and it kept Burgin’s blockers guessing. Burgin’s Cadence Edwards had a good dig in the middle and Ava Todd was able to keep the volley alive, until Piazza found her rhythm with two hard hit spikes to push Mercer’s lead to 17-5.

Murphy fed junior Jorga Sanford with good sets and Sanford took advantage. Burgin’s back line were able to get a hand on it, but the passes went wide.

After a net error on Mercer, Burgin’s Chloe Henson stepped behind the service line. She had a tricky serve that dropped once it crossed the net, but Mercer was able to set up the play and Sanford gained another hit. Gammon closed out the first match from behind the service line to give Mercer the first win, 25-9.