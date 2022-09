Patsy Ann Gray, 81, of Harrodsburg, widow of William Eugene Gray, died Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Harrodsburg Health Care Center.

Born Feb. 27, 1941, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Lyndsey and Opal (Wiley) Shackleford.

She was a graduate of McAfee School, was employed at Cricketeer, became a self-employed caregiver and was a member of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include: one son Daryl Alan Gray and one grandson, William Austin Gray both of Harrodsburg.