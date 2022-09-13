Judy Griffin

Judy Anne Griffin, 73, of Harrodsburg, widow of Joe Willis Griffin, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at the Springfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born Nov. 1, 1948, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late James H. Vandiver and the late Lizzie (Jenkins) Vandiver.

She retired as human resource representative at the James B. Haggin Memorial Hospital and was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Church.

Survivors include: one sister, Betty (Donnie) Releford; one brother, James L. “Punkin” (Karen) Vandiver; one niece, and two nephews,

Judy was preceded in death by one son “Andy” Andrew Joe Griffin.