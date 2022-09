Harriet M. Donahue, 61, died Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.

Born Dec. 30, 1960, in Shreveport, La., she was the daughter of the late Donald Joseph Donahue and the late Harriet (Russell) Powell.

She was a human resource officer for Davis Elliott Electrical Contractors.

Survivors include: one sister, Mary Ranft of Haughton, La.