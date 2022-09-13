Gail Napier

Gail Marie Napier, 65, of Harrodsburg died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at Baptist Health Lexington in Lexington.

Born Oct. 17, 1956, in Danville, she was the daughter of Lena (Windrell Hunn Jr.) Napier Hunn and the late Obie Slater.

She was a 1974 Harrodsburg High School graduate and attended Kentucky State University. She served her community for several years as a 911 radio dispatcher/supervisor for the Harrodsburg Police and Fire Departments and the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and was a member of the Centennial Baptist Church.

Survivors, in addition to her mother and step father include: one son, David (Amanda Aday) Napier of Lexington; one sister, Rebecca (Marion) Johnson of Stone Mountain, Ga. and one brother, Windrell Lee Hunn; and special companion, Gary Walker of Harrodsburg and several friends.