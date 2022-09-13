David Readnower

David “Bear” Readnower, 80, husband of Wanda Ladd Readnower, of Franklin, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Hospice House in Bowling Green.

Born on July 27, 1942, in Lexington, he was the son of the the late Floyd Jennings Readnower and the late Beulah (Devine) Readnower.

He was a member of Pioneer Baptist Church in Harrodsburg, was the lay minister at the House of Prayer Church in Franklin, was a US Air Force veteran, retired from Riley, Pruitt and Readnower, was a member of the Harrodsburg Jaycees, a former Board of Director for the Mercer Chamber of Commerce, served on the Harrodsburg Pioneer Days Festival Committee, was a Kentucky Colonel and a Mason in the Glasgow area.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one son, Lee (Laurie) Readnower of Harrodsburg; two daughers, Rhonda Mallard Jones of Franklin and Michelle (Lynn) Russell Springfield; one brother, Daniel Boone Readnower of Harrodsburg; one sister, Pat Whalen of Louisville; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.