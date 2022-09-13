Barbara Covey

Barbara Jean Covey, 91, of Harrodsburg, formerly of Valparaiso, Ind., widower of Dr. Thomas James Covey, died Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Willows.

Born July 14, 1931, in the Bronx, New York, she was the daughter of Charles Edward and Mary Frances (Headington) LaHue.

She was a graduate of Lake Bluff High School in Illinois and Butler University with a music degree.

Survivors include: one son, Gregory Thomas Covey; one daughter-in-law, Lori Lynn Hartmann of Danville; five grandchildren; one great-grandson.